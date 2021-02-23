Firefighters extinguish car fire on I-75

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters put out a car fire on Interstate 75.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on the interstate near Miami Gardens Drive just after 10 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the vehicle could be seen engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

