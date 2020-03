SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a car fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The fire caused heavy delays on Florida’s Turnpike northbound lanes near exit 16 at around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.

The vehicle was pulled over to the side of the road but still affected traffic.

The scene has since been cleared.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.