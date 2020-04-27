Firefighters extinguish car fire in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a car fire in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the vehicle fire at an Auto Nation lot, located in the area of US-27 and Stirling Road, at around 4 p.m., Sunday.

Pictures tweeted out by the fire department showed heavy smoke and flames coming from vehicles on the lot.

No injuries were reported.

