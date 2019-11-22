Firefighters extinguish car fire in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a car fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a vehicle fire at a mobile home park in the area of Northwest 76th Street and 27th Avenue at around 2:15 a.m., Friday.

No injuries were reported, but officials said one person was transported to the hospital in an incident unrelated to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

