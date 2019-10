CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has been left charred after erupting into flames in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 102nd Avenue and 39th Court at around 10:45 a.m., Friday.

Someone had a bit of car trouble this morning. This was in a residential area and no traffic was affected. Thankfully, no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/jZ1ihRGEwm — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) October 25, 2019

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

