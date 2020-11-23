Firefighters extinguish car fire along Palmetto Expressway

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car erupted in flames after a crash on the Palmetto Expressway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a crash between a gray Dodge sedan and a gray Honda sedan occurred along the eastbound lanes of State Road 826 near Northwest 57th Avenue at approximately 6 a.m., Monday.

The Dodge then crashed into a guardrail before catching fire.

The driver behind the wheel of the vehicle was able to escape before the car became fully engulfed in flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.

