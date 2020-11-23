Firefighters extinguish car fire along Palmetto Expressway

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car erupted in flames after a crash on the Palmetto Expressway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a crash between a gray Dodge sedan and a gray Honda sedan occurred along the eastbound lanes of State Road 826 near Northwest 57th Avenue at approximately 6 a.m., Monday.

The Dodge then crashed into a guardrail before catching fire.

The driver behind the wheel of the vehicle was able to escape before the car became fully engulfed in flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending