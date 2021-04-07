Firefighters extinguish car fire along Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a car fire along the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the northbound lanes of State Road 826 near Northwest 154th Street at approximately 2:43 p.m., Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

All northbound lanes were shut down while crews battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

