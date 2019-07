HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was destroyed in a fire that sparked in Hialeah.

Hialeah Fire crews responded to the scene of the blaze along East Eighth Avenue and 19th Street, Saturday.

Firefighters managed to quickly extinguish the flames.

#HFD crews responded to a vehicle fire on the east side of Hialeah. Crews were able to extinguish the fire without incident. #hialeahfiredepartment #hialeah #firedepartment #hialeahfirerescue pic.twitter.com/UFriVjHZTw — City of Hialeah Fire Department (@HialeahFD) July 27, 2019

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

