Firefighters extinguish boat fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to quickly put out a boat fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene, located on the 2200 block of Marina Bay Drive, at around 11 a.m., Friday.

Witnesses said heavy gray smoke could be seen all the way from Interstate 95.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several firefighters could be seen working to put the flames.

It is unclear if there were any victims involved.

