Firefighters extinguish boat fire in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters quickly worked to extinguish a yacht fire in Downtown Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to a docked boat on the 600 block of Biscayne Boulevard just before 8:30 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several firefighters could be seen on board and around the Sarah Smiles boat.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.