Firefighters extinguish blaze in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a blaze in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The fire happened Thursday afternoon near Northwest 72nd Avenue and 60th Street.

Crews found the flames coming from a container at a recycling facility.

The fire was extinguished before it spread to an adjacent container truck and nearby warehouses.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

