SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) -

A fire that broke out in a Southwest Miami-Dade home has been extinguished.

The blaze happened near Kendall Lakes Circle and Southwest 66th Street, just before 5 p.m., Sunday.

Neighbors said they heard something that sounded like an explosion.

Firefighters soon extinguished the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

