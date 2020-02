LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that sparked at a storage shed in Lauderhill.

Video taken by Lauderhill Fire Rescue showed black smoke billowing from the structure at the Swap Shop on West Sunrise Boulevard, Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.