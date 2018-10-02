Firefighters extinguish blaze at Hollywood Flanigan’s

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Flanigan’s restaurant was forced to shut down indefinitely after it caught fire in Hollywood.

Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the two-alarm fire inside the kitchen of the Flanigan’s located at 2505 N University Drive, just before 1 p.m., Wednesday.

“It was total mass confusion,” a witness said. “I don’t think they knew anything was going on. When I saw the flames on the roof, I knew people had to get out of there.”

A City of Miami firefighter who was sitting down for lunch helped everybody evacuate safely. Nearly two dozen rescue trucks helped put out the blaze.

Officials said the city sent an inspector to the restaurant to assess the damage. It remains unclear when the restaurant will reopen.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

