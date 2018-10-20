Firefighters extinguish blaze at gas station in Pembroke Pines

A fire broke out at a Chevron gas station in Pembroke Pines after a driver hit one of the pumps.

Pembroke Pines Fire responded around 12:30 a.m. to the scene of a fire at the gas station along Taft Street and University Drive, Saturday.

Officials said a vehicle exiting the station caused the fire after striking and knocking down one of the pumps.

According to firefighters, the flames were quickly contained and extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

