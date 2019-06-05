Firefighters extinguish blaze after car, duplex catch fire in El Portal

EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have extinguished a blaze after a duplex and car caught fire in El Portal.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the home along Northeast 90th Street and Northeast 2nd Avenue, at around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.

“I saw a big fire ball coming down from the back of one of the units,” said a witness in the area.

According to fire officials, the fire may have started on the roof of the home and spread to an SUV and some power lines.

“I just got off work, so I went home, and then I was inside putting my clothes on when, and I heard someone honking outside,” a homeowner said. “Then, when I went outside, there was fire, and my car was next to the car that burned, so I moved my car real quick, and then someone already called police, so I stood here waiting for the police.”

7News cameras captured the parked car on fire in the home’s driveway.

“The car and the back half of the structure is pretty much a loss,” said a witness in the area.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross will assist the families affected.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.