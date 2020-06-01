Firefighters extinguish 2 boat fires at Aventura marina

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Firefighters have put out two boat fires in Miami.

Rescue crews responded to the scene at Mystic Pointe Marina located 3575 Mystic Pointe Dr. at approximately 8:35 a.m., Sunday.

Once crews arrived, they said, two boats were found fully engulfed in flames.

Water and foam were used to prevent the fire from spreading.

Police and fire rescue crews were seen blocking the entrance to the marina.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.