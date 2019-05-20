Firefighters, deputy do welfare check on Weston woman, fix her breakfast

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A welfare check in Weston led to unexpected bonding between an elderly woman and the first responders who paid her a visit.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighters from Weston Fire Station 81 and a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the woman’s home on Sunday to discover she was OK.

When firefighters from Weston Fire Station 81 received the request for a welfare check of an elderly resident, they sprang into action. There's no greater honor than to be a public servant. Every day is filled with endless opportunities to make a positive impact on a life. pic.twitter.com/xyFlHtVKBz — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) May 19, 2019

After making sure the woman was not in distress, the first responders sat with her to lift her spirits.

Photos posted to Twitter show the visitors fixing her what looked like an egg sandwich.

The woman’s daughter made the initial call after she was unable to reach her mother.

