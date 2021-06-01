SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have been tackling a brushfire in Southwest Miami-Dade for three days.

Local, state and federal firefighters have been hard at work as the flames continue to spread near Krome Avenue, Tuesday.

There is a chance it may rain, and firefighters are hoping this will help to further contain the blaze.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where heavy smoke billowed across the brush. Krome Avenue between Southwest Eighth and 88th streets has been shut down, and the road’s closure has impacted some truckers who depend on the road being open.

“My truck is in front of the fire,” a man said. “Maybe do more or in the afternoon, I don’t know.”

The smoke and ash woke up some residents in nearby neighborhoods.

“It was kind of hard for me to breathe. I felt, like, a burning in my throat,” said Jenny Perez, who lives nearby.

“Right now, the wind and this flammable fuel,” one firefighter said. “Until we get some rain, it’s just going to keep running.”

The fuel is known as melaleuca, a very flammable and invasive tree, which is making it difficult to put out the flames.

Crews fear with the winds, the embers from the invasive tree can potentially jump across Krome Avenue and start a fire in the Everglades.

Around 600 acres have burned since Sunday night. As of noon, Tuesday, the fire is 50% contained.

