SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working around the clock at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside in hopes of finding survivors.

Just before 8 a.m. Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the death toll reached a total of four. At least 35 people were rescued, 159 remain unaccounted for and 120 people have been accounted for.

“We’re just searching 24 hours a day pulling out as many people as we can,” said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett. “That’s the whole goal right now. Nothing else matters.”

The northeast corner of the condo collapsed at around 1:30 a.m., Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews could be seen in the basement after the collapse wading through water to find survivors.

On Friday, the search and rescue efforts remain a race against time.

Dozens of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue members, as well as first responders from other departments, have the near impossible task of rescuing survivors from the rubble.

“The level of exhaustion is enormous,” said State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis. “As soon as they come out, they’re carrying 80 pounds worth of gear, they’re carrying protective equipment, they’re carrying concrete saws. Everything has to be manual because of the sheer threat of building that is unstable looming over them as they are crawling and tunneling under debris.”

Firefighters have been getting assistance from the state.

Sixty to 70 firefighters are working two shifts in the basement parking garage.

“I’m hopeful, but reality is when we look at the rubble across the street, it’s possible that there may not be any survivors or many, but I remain hopeful,” one man said. “We have to stay hopeful as this point.”

Leaders said the first responders will be recognized for their work when the time comes.

Those who have missing loved ones should visit the Family Reunification Center at 9301 Collins Avenue or call 305-614-1819.

