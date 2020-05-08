Firefighters continue battle against blazes in Panhandle

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — Fire officials in Florida said Friday that helicopter and tractor units continue to battle fires in the Panhandle that have forced hundreds of residents to flee, scorched thousands of acres and razed dozens of structures.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reported that a 2,000-acre (809-hectare) fire in Santa Rosa County, just east of Pensacola, is 35% contained. That fire forced the evacuation of 1,100 homes on Wednesday, though a few of those residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

A stretch of Interstate 10, northern Florida’s main transportation artery, remained closed in both directions near Pensacola because of smoke.

A 575-acre (233-hectare) fire in Walton County prompted about 500 people to evacuate. Fire officials say it is now 70% contained.

There have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

