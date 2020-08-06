Firefighters cap gas leak in Miami Beach after U-Haul slams into apartment building

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rushed to respond to a gas leak in Miami Beach.

The gas leak happened after the driver of a U-Haul slammed into the side of an apartment building, located near Abbott Avenue and 72nd Street, Thursday morning.

Aside from causing the leak, the truck also crashed into some Florida Power and Light meters.

No injuries were reported.

Officials have since evacuated the area.

