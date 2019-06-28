Firefighters battling grass fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are battling a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Southwest 128th Street and 132nd Avenue, just before 2 p.m., Friday.

According to fire officials, trees have caught fire, and fire crews are on scene fighting the fire.

Fire officials said the fire reached a grassy area on the north side of Southwest 124th Street and into the parking lot of a nearby business. As a result, two vehicles caught fire. However, firefighters prevented the fire from spreading beyond those two vehicles.

“Strong winds came and the fire was able to jump across the roadway and go onto the grassy area behind us and did cause three cars to catch fire,” a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson said. “Our firefighters had to go quickly from fighting a grass fire to fighting three different car fires. They did a great job at stopping the fire.”

Air rescue helicopters were deployed to drop water onto the fire, fire rescue officials said.

Crews have evacuated nearby warehouses that may be affected by the blaze.

Fire officials have requested Florida Forestry Service officials to come to check out the fire.

Police have shut down Southwest 128th Street at 137th Avenue and Southwest 124th Street at 137th Avenue in both directions.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

