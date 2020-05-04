Firefighters battling brush fire in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are battling a brush fire that has broken out in the Everglades in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene just after 4:30 p.m., Monday.

Fire officials said they are assisting the Florida Forest Service, who has been fighting the blaze since 12:30 p.m.

About 600 acres have burned, and the fire has not been contained.

The fire is adjacent to the Miccosukee tribal lands and near Everglades National Park.

