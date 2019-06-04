Firefighters battle warehouse fire in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire that broke out inside of a warehouse in Hialeah Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located in the area of Northwest 79th Avenue and 95th Street at approximately 6:45 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where multiple firefighters could be seen working to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

It is unclear if there were any victims inside of the warehouse when the fire broke out.

