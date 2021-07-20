NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have brought a fire under control in Opa-Locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at a junkyard along Northwest 34th Avenue and 127th Street, at around 9 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where flames could be seen coming from several vehicles.

Rescue crews said close to 30 cars were damaged in the fire after battling the flames for more than 90 minutes.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire was brought under control just after 11 a.m.

Officials said they believe some fuel from the cars may have leaked into a nearby canal.

The Department of Environmental Protection has been notified.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.