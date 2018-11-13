Firefighters battle house fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were called to put out a house fire in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 204th Street and 26th Court, Tuesday.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene where firefighters could be seen trying to extinguish the blaze.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

