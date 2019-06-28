Firefighters battle grass fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have gained control of a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Southwest 128th Street and 132nd Avenue, just before 2 p.m., Friday.

According to fire officials, trees have caught fire, and fire crews are on scene fighting the fire and have since gained control over the blaze.

“Everybody who was standing there just ran the other way down the street,” witness Jacob Freund said. “It went from a small fire inside the forest to, within 15 seconds, over the tree line and crossing the street.”

Fire officials said the fire reached a grassy area on the north side of Southwest 124th Street and into the parking lot of a nearby business. As a result, several vehicles caught fire. However, firefighters prevented the fire from spreading beyond those vehicles.

“Strong winds came and the fire was able to jump across the roadway and go onto the grassy area behind us and did cause three cars to catch fire,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kirsten Miller said. “Our firefighters had to go quickly from fighting a grass fire to fighting three different car fires. They did a great job at stopping the fire.”

7News cameras captured the charred remains of a Lexus SUV that fell victim to the spreading blaze.

Steven Garcia hopped into his car and drove off after the rear of his vehicle caught fire. However, the damage was done.

“My car was on fire, and I saw the top back here,” he said. “If you look back here, all of this was in flames.”

Air rescue helicopters were deployed to drop water onto the fire, fire rescue officials said.

Crews have evacuated nearby warehouses that may be affected by the blaze.

Fire officials have requested Florida Forestry Service officials to come to check out the fire.

“Luckily, Mother Nature came in and gave us a little help in extinguishing the fire,” Miller said. “At this time, we’re putting out some spot fires along with Florida Forestry inside the preserve, but it’s contained at this time.”

Cellphone video posted to Only In Dade’s Instagram showed flames burning near the street while a white Ford sedan turned around and headed away from the spreading flames.

Police shut down Southwest 128th Street at 137th Avenue and Southwest 124th Street at 137th Avenue in both directions while crews worked to extinguish the flames.

Another cellphone video showed several cars slowing down while smoke covered the roadway.

7News cameras captured several trees in the area with fire burning on their branches.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

