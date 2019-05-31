Firefighters battle flames inside SW Miami-Dade townhouse

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire that erupted outside of a townhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Multiple fire trucks responded to a home in the area of Southwest 81st Court and 83rd Street just before 8:30 a.m., Friday.

Officials said firefighters responding to the scene found the back of the home on fire.

The flames were put out nearly an hour later with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

