Firefighters battle flames inside SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters put out flames inside of a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the residence, located in the area of Southwest 109th Avenue and 236th Terrace, just after 12 a.m., Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke coming from inside of the home.

The fire was quickly put out without any injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

