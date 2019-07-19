Firefighters battle flames inside Plantation home

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of four managed to escape a fire without any injuries after a fire ignited outside of their Plantation home.

Plantation firefighters responded to the scene, located in the area of Plantation Road and Garden Court on Friday morning.

The family, asleep at the time, woke up to see their back patio on fire and called 911.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out without any injuries to the three adults and one child.

Due to significant smoke damage, they family has been forced out of their home until repairs are completed.

Investigators said the fire was accidental.

