Firefighters battle flames inside Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted inside of a Fort Lauderdale home.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southwest 29th Avenue and 14th Street just after 11 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the flames broke out as someone was working on repairs in a bathroom of the home.

The flames spread to the attic and were quickly put out.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.