Firefighters battle fire at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea hotel

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are battling a blaze at a two-story hotel in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

The town’s volunteer fire department responded to the scene at the Dee Jay Beach Resort, located near El Mar Drive and Washingtonia Avenue, at around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where thick, black smoke could be seen coming from a vent in the roof.

“We had heavy smoke showing on arrival,” said Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Fire Department Chief Riley Pine. “Within about 10 minutes, we upgraded it to a second alarm because of the fire, it was probably advancing overhead in the attic area.”

Crews from the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department have since responded to the scene to assist in putting out the fire.

One firefighter has been transported to the hospital for dehydration.

One unit at the hotel was occupied at the time the flames broke out but the woman inside was able to evacuate the room safely.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.