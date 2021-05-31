SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to contain a brushfire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a grass fire the area of Krome Avenue and Southwest 56th Street, just before 11:15 a.m., Monday.

Officials said responding firefighters found a fast-moving brushfire, which broke out 24 hours prior.

Air rescue units have been dispatched to the scene to deploy water drops on the flames.

As of 2:19 p.m., 150 acres have burned.

As smoke billowed into the sky, the thick plumes were visible for miles as lines of flames burned through Krome Avenue.

“I love seeing all the nature stuff, so watching it get burned sucks,” said Jerry, who lives nearby.

Some neighbors watched, sad to see the beautiful greenery that brought them to live in the area burned to ash as local, state and federal firefighters brave the heat and smoke in hopes of smothering the flames by ground and by air.

“It looks like it’s worse than yesterday,” said Jenny Perez.

The fire initially sparked Sunday night east of the roadway. The orange flames lit up the night sky.

“I guess it moved over here overnight, and now it’s going crazy,” Jerry said.

The embers were pushed by a strong wind over Krome Avenue.

“It was kind of hard for me to breathe. I felt, like, a burning in my throat,” Perez said.

The smoke, an inherent danger, shut down Krome Avenue between Southwest 8th and 88th Streets.

Crews are not concerned about the residential homes and businesses catching the flames. Rather, they’re worried about the fire jumping over from Krome Avenue and potentially spreading across the Everglades.

“It just goes for tens of miles, and until we get some rain, it’s just gonna keep running,” said Florida Forest Service ranger Scott Peterich.

“This is pretty bad,” Rivera said.

Florida Forest Service officials said 175 acres of brush have burned as of 5 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

