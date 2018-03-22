Firefighters battle brush fires in Collier, Hendry counties

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Southwest Florida firefighters have one out of three brush fires in Collier and Hendry counties out.

Two fires burned through the night in Collier County and another in Hendry County, as of Thursday.

According to officials, one of the fires in Collier County was 100 percent contained while they tried to contain the second blaze. That one has spread over more than 100 acres.

The Hendry County fire destroyed more than 800 acres and is only 30 percent contained.

