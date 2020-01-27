Firefighter transported after NW Miami-Dade structure fire

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One firefighter has been transported to the hospital after battling a blaze inside a structure in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest Eighth Avenue and 81st Street just after 9:30 a.m., Sunday.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a structure next to a home.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, MDFR officials said the fire began to spread to the back of the home.

Firefighters rescued one victim from inside of the home and quickly extinguished the flames.

One of two firefighters who sustained minor injuries was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

