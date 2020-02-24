Firefighter taken to hospital after battling blaze in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A firefighter was taken to a local hospital after battling a blaze at a building in Aventura.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 2700 block of Northeast 183rd Street just after 6:30 p.m., Monday.

According to fire rescue, the fire is under control, but one firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

7News cameras captured the firefighter being treated in the back of a rescue truck.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

