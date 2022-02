LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A firefighter is recovering in the hospital from injuries he suffered battling a fire at a Lauderhill apartment complex.

It happened along Northwest 42nd Avenue and 19th Street, late Tuesday afternoon.

The fire left eight units uninhabitable.

The Red Cross will be helping displaced residents.

It’s not clear how that fire started.

