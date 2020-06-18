Firefighter injured after rescuing family, dogs from Cooper City house fire

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A firefighter was injured after entering a home that went up in flames in Cooper City.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews rushed to the scene on Beach Way near Stirling Road and South Flamingo Road just after 6 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said two people were inside the home but evacuated without injuries. Three family dogs were also rescued from the blaze.

Fire Rescue shared video footage of heavy smoke pouring from the house.

The firefighter sustained minor injuries.

