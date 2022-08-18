FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A firefighter was injured as they battled flames in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews responded to a fire along East Dayton Circle and Georgia Avenue just after 7 p.m., Wednesday.

The flames came from the attic.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital after they suffered minor injuries.

The house was deemed unlivable and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.