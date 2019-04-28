Firefighter injured after boat ignites behind Hallandale Beach home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after a boat caught fire on the Intracoastal Waterway in Hollywood.

Officials said the vessel in Sunday’s blaze was docked behind a home on Diplomat Parkway.

Several fire units responded to the scene, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

Crews were able to put out the flames but kept the area blocked off to drivers.

The victim was transported with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.