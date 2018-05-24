Firefighter hospitalized after fire at Key Biscayne post office

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A firefighter has been hospitalized after battling a fire at a U.S. Post Office in Key Biscayne.

That firefighter along with a crew of 30 others responded to the overnight blaze that broke out at 951 Crandon Blvd, at the end of Key Biscayne.

“Where the fire originated was not close to the post office but right now we’re just trying to make sure the scene is safe for us to start the investigation,” said Key Biscayne Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Marcos Osorio. “Obviously it’s at night so we need to make entry, we need to look at all the units and see where the damage is.”

The post office sustained damage inside. It is unclear if they will open for business Thursday.

The cause of the ire remains under investigation.

