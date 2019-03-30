Firefighter hospitalized after battling Goulds house fire

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames sparked inside a home in Southwest Miami-Dade’s Goulds neighborhood, and efforts to put them out sent a firefighter to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews geared up and wore oxygen masks while battling the flames and smoke engulfing the residence near Southwest 217th Street and 122nd Avenue, Friday.

Officials said the victim suffered injuries and was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The residents inside of the home were able to escape safely.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

