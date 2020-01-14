Firefighter airlifted after falling down elevator shaft in Bal Harbour

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - A firefighter has been airlifted to the hospital after falling down an elevator shaft in Bal Harbour.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a call about a person stuck in an elevator at the Bal Harbour Shops, located at 9700 Collins Ave, on Tuesday morning.

Rescue officials said one of the responding firefighters was injured, although it remains unclear how he fell.

7SkyForce HD captured the firefighter being wheeled into the air rescue helicopter.

He arrived at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

