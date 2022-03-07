FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The ousted Fort Lauderdale Police Chief is speaking out days after he was fired from the force.

Larry Scirotto held a media conference at the NAACP building, located along Northwest Sixth Street, Monday morning.

He said he was fired for doing the very thing he was brought in to do.

Scirotto was fired by City Manager Chris Lagerbloom on Thursday after six months on the job.

He is now saying he’s not going away without a fight and that all legal actions are on the table.

Scirotto said he was hired to make the police department more inclusive and diverse but that he was fired for doing just that.

“I promoted 15 people to executive level positions within the organization from August to November,” said the former police chief. “Of the 15, nine of them were white males and six of them were either gender or ethnic minorities. In each of those promotions, it wasn’t based on any protected class or immutable trait, it was based on their qualifications. Every one of those candidates who were promoted were extremely qualified. Those that were not selected were not nearly as qualified and, in some instances, had history that would preclude them from promotion.”

Last week, city officials said Scirotto was fired after complaints that led to an investigation.

“We strive to be diverse in our organization, we strive to represent the community that we serve,” said Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom. “There’s just certain lawful ways to allow that diversity to happen and in this case, the investigative report indicated we didn’t quite follow the law.”

City officials will not comment following Scirotto’s media conference due to possible pending litigation.

