FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rescue wreck in Fort Lauderdale.

A fire truck collided with a work van at the intersection of West Cypress Creek Road and Powerline Road, Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the fire truck was headed to a crash.

The van tried to go around it and was hit.

One person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

