Fire sparks inside Miami Beach bike shop

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a fire sparked inside a Miami Beach bike shop.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded to the Bike and Roll shop, located on James Avenue between 17th Street and Lincoln Road, at around 5:15 a.m., Thursday.

According to officials, an alarm went off on the second floor of the shop; that’s when the alarm company contacted fire rescue.

Upon their arrival, crews found thick black smoke coming from the shop, but no flames. Crews had to force their way into the shop because it was closed at the time.

Officials said they found a smoldering substance on a work bench, believed to be a battery.

7News spoke with the store’s manager, who said they rent Segways as well as bikes. He said the Segways are operated by batteries and those batteries are left charging overnight.

The store suffered smoke and water damage. However, no neighboring businesses were affected.

A fire investigator remains on scene, trying to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

