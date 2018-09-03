MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out inside a home in Margate.

According to the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department, the blaze sparked at a house near Northwest 66th Avenue and Eighth Street, just before 3:45 a.m., Monday.

First responders arrived at the home to find heavy smoke coming from the front of the house and flames coming out from the roof.

There was no one inside the home at the time.

Crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

Officials believe the fire began in the kitchen, but are still working to figure out the cause.

The homeowner has been displaced.

