Fire sparks inside Fort Lauderdale airport parking garage

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire sparked inside a Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport parking garage Thursday morning.

7 Skyforce hovered over the scene at 600 Terminal Drive. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the fire, which reportedly started inside the Cypress parking garage.

Fire rescue crews said this was a running fuel fire, which occurs when a fuel tank bursts and trickles down the parking garage.

The parking garage has since been evacuated.

This fire has not affected flights at FLL.

