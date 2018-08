PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire inside a Pembroke Pines hardware store broke out leading to an evacuation of the business.

The fire sparked at the Lowe’s home improvement store off Pines Boulevard and North University Drive, Friday afternoon.

The business was evacuated as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

One person was treated on the scene.

